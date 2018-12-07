Skater XL Lands on Steam Early Access on December 19 - News

Developer Easy Day Studios announced Skater XL will launch on Windows PC via Steam Early Access on December 19.

Here is an overview of the game:

Created and refined in secrecy over the past four years by the creators of the #1 mobile sports game worldwide, Skater XL is the game skate fans have been waiting for.

Skater XL is the ultimate in board control and freedom, with the smoothest, most responsive gameplay ever felt in a skateboarding game.

With a planned launch in Early Access for Steam on December 19th, 2018, Skater XL is a vast, natural evolution of the skateboarding game genre towards completely expressive play.

