The Game Awards 2018 Winners Announced

The Game Awards 2018 were held last night and the winners have been revealed.

Read the full list of nonimees and winners below:

Game of the Year

Recognizing a game that delivers the absolute best experience across all creative and technical fields.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Best Ongoing Game

Awarded to a game for outstanding development of ongoing content that evolves the player experience over time.

Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Best Game Direction

Awarded to a game studio for outstanding creative vision and innovation in game direction and design.

A Way Out (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Best Narrative

For outstanding storytelling and narrative development in a game.

Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Best Art Direction

For outstanding creative and/or technical achievement in artistic design and animation.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)

Best Score / Music: Presented by Spotify

For outstanding music, inclusive of score, original song and/or licensed soundtrack.

Celeste (Matt Makes Games) – Lena Raine

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Bear McCreary

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment) – John Paesano

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level-5 / Bandai Namco Entertainment) – Joe Hisaishi

Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo) – Yasunori Nishiki

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games) – Woody Jackson

Best Audio Design: Presented by Dolby

Recognizing the best in-game audio and sound design.

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (Treyarch / Activision)

Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Best Performance

Awarded to an individual for voice-over acting, motion and/or performance capture.

Bryan Dechart as Connor in Detroit: Become Human

Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War

Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man

Games for Impact

For a thought provoking game with a profound pro-social meaning or message.

11-11: Memories Retold (Digixart / Aardman Animations / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Florence (Mountains)

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)

The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories (White Owls / Arc System Works)

Best Independent Game

For outstanding creative and technical achievement in a game made outside the traditional publisher system.

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

Into the Breach (Subset Games)

Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)

The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)

Best Mobile Game

For the best game playable on a dedicated mobile device.

Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)

Florence (Mountains)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (Lightspeed & Quantum / Tencent Games)

Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial / Devolver Digital)

Best VR / AR Game

For the best game experience playable in virtual or augmented reality, irrespective of platform.

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Beat Saber (Beat Games)

Firewall: Zero Hour (First Contact Entertianment / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Moss (Polyarc Games)

Tetris Effect (Resonair / Enhance Games)

Best Action Game

For the best game in the action genre focused on combat.

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (Treyarch / Activision)

Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)

Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Mega Man 11 (Capcom)

Best Action / Adventure Game

For the best action / adventure game, combining combat with traversal and puzzle solving.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Eidos Montreal / Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix)

Best Role-Playing Game

For the best game designed with rich player character customization and progression, including massively multiplayer experiences.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Orca / Square Enix)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level-5 / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (Obsidian Entertainment / Versus Evil)

Best Fighting Game

For the best game designed primarily around head-to-head combat.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (Arc SYstem Works)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Soulcalibur VI (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Street Fighter V Arcade (Dimps / Capcom)

Best Family Game

For the best game appropriate for family play, irrespective of genre or platform.

Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)

Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Overcooked! 2 (Ghost Town Games / Team17)

Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

Super Mario Party (NDCube / Nintendo)

Best Strategy Game

Best game focused on real time or turn-based strategy gameplay, irrespective of platform.

The Banner Saga 3 (Stoic Studio / Versus Evil)

Battletech (Harebrained Schemes / Paradox Interactive)

Frostpunk (11 bit studios)

Into the Breach (Subset Games)

Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Sega CS3 / Sega)

Best Sports / Racing Game

For the best traditional and non-traditional sports and racing game.

FIFA 19 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)

Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)

Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)

NBA 2K19 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PES Productions / Konami)

Best Multiplayer Game

For outstanding online multiplayer gameplay and design, including co-op and massively multiplayer experiences, irrespective of game genre.

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (Treyarch / Activision)

Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bugnie / Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Sea of Thieves (Rare / Microsoft Studios)

Best Student Game

Awarded the best student project created at the high school or college level.

Combat 2018 (Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences – Norway)

Dash Quasar (UC Santa Cruz)

JERA (Digipen Bilbao, Spain)

LIFF (ISTART Digital, France)

RE: Charge (MIT)

Best Debut Game

Recognizing a new independent studio that released its first game in 2017. Winner selected by fan voting.

Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)

Florence (Mountains)

Moss (Polyarc Games)

The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)

Yoku’s Island Express (Villa Gorilla)

Best eSports Game

For the game that has delivered the best overall eSports experience to players (inclusive of tournaments, community support and content updates), irrespective of genre or platform.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Best eSports Player: Presented by Omen by HP

The eSports player judged to be the most outstanding performer in 2018, irrespective of game.

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean (Echo Fox)

Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi

Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao (Royal Never Give Up)

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere)

Sung-hyeon “JJoNak” Bang (New York Excelsior)

Best eSports Team

The eSports team judged to be the most outstanding for performance in 2017, inclusive of multi-team organizations.

Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Cloud9 (League of Legends)

Fnatic (League of Legends)

London Spitfire (Overwatch League)

OG (DOTA 2)

Beste eSports Coach

Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu (Cloud9)

Cristian “ppasarel” Bănăseanu (OG)

Danny “zonic” Sørensen (Astralis)

Dylan Falco (Fnatic)

Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi (Team Vitality)

Janko “YNk” Paunovic (MiBR)

Best eSports Event

ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018

EVO 2018

League of Legends World Championship

Overwatch League Grand Finals

The International 2018

Best eSports Host

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Anders Blume

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Paul “RedEye” Chaloner

Best eSports Moment

C9 Comeback Win In Triple OT vs FAZE at ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018

G2 Beating RNG at the League of Legends World Championship

KT vs. IG Base Race at the League of Legends World Championship

OG’s Massive Upset of LGD at the DOTA 2 Finals

SonicFox Side Switch Against Go1 in Dragon Ball FighterZ at EVO 2018

Content Creator of the Year

Dr. Lupo

Myth

Ninja

Pokimane

Willyrex

