Monster Hunter: World Announcement Coming 'In a Few Days'

/ 237 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Monster Hunter: World producer Ryozo Tsujimoto at The Game Awards 2018 last night teased an announcement will be made for the game "in a few days."

"Soon we will make an announcement that will make everyone happy," Tsujimoto said when receiving the award for "Best Role-Playing Game."





Monster Hunter: World is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

