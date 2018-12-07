The Outer Worlds Gets 14 Minute Gameplay Video - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Game Informer has released a new gameplay video of Obsidian Entertainment's The Outer Worlds.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Outer Worlds is a new single-player first-person sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division.

In The Outer Worlds, you awake from hibernation on a colonist ship that was lost in transit to Halcyon, the furthest colony from Earth located at the edge of the galaxy, only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy it. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.

The Outer Worlds will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2019.

