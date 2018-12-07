Horror FPS Blood Remaster Announced - News

Atari has partnered with Nightfive studio to released a remastered version of the horror FPS, Blood, for Windows PC.





Here is an overview:

Originally released in 1997, Blood is a first-person shooter that helped redefine the genre and first introduced many elements now accepted as commonplace. In Blood, players jump into the boots of undead gunslinger Caleb as he seeks revenge against the dark god Chernobog. Caleb’s arsenal features a mix of standard and occult weaponry, which he uses to devastating and gore-filled, effect. In the game, players visit a terrifying world populated by hordes of bloodthirsty fiends including cultists, gargoyles, zombies, hellhounds, and an unholy host of other terrors.

Remaster Team:

The team working on the game at Nightdive Studios includes lead engine developer Samuel “Kaiser” Villarreal, whose previous work includes The Original Strife, Turok, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil and, most recently, Forsaken Remastered. Additionally, developers Edward Richardson, James Haley, and producer Daniel Grayshon will be working on the project.

Upgrades:

Originally developed by Monolith Productions and released in 1997, Blood remains a fan-favorite and will receive enhancements to improve the action-packed, horrifying game experience.

“Blood stood up extremely well over time and we are taking care to preserve all the qualities that made the game so special,” said producer Daniel Grayshon. “It really only needs minor updates to provide a better user experience for contemporary audiences. By using some of the functions of Nightdive’s KEX engine, we’ll be able to provide compatibility with today’s video standards, with DirectX and Vulkan support.”

Grayshon continued, “Similarly, we’ll provide compatibility with the current audio standards. We’ll add support for modern networks, Steamworks, and GOG Galaxy to bring this original game to more players. As part of this, we will preserve the accuracy of the game behavior. While these upgrades are relatively minor, we are confident that they will provide fans with a better, current generation gameplay experience.”

