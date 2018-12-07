Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy PS4 Physical Edition Available Now Through Limited Run Games - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 2 hours ago / 324 Views
Limited Run Games have announced a new partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment to release the classic Naughty Dog platformer Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy on a physical disk for PS4. The game is already available on their website, with a second batch releasing at 6PM EST.
5000 copies of the standard edition will be available with a further 2500 copies of a limited edition, which includes the soundtrack, a poster and commemerative Precursor Orb.
Limited Run Games also revealed that they will be releasing physical versions of Jak II, Jak III and Jak X by June 2019.
These are the first instances of Sony's 'PS2 Classics on PS4' series to get physical releases - so who knows what could be next!
Oh man that's super tempting! This is one of my favorite PS2 titles and—in my surely unpopular opinion—Naughty Dog's best game.
They both sold out pretty much instantly.
