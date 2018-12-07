Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy PS4 Physical Edition Available Now Through Limited Run Games - News

Limited Run Games have announced a new partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment to release the classic Naughty Dog platformer Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy on a physical disk for PS4. The game is already available on their website, with a second batch releasing at 6PM EST.

5000 copies of the standard edition will be available with a further 2500 copies of a limited edition, which includes the soundtrack, a poster and commemerative Precursor Orb.

Limited Run Games also revealed that they will be releasing physical versions of Jak II, Jak III and Jak X by June 2019.

These are the first instances of Sony's 'PS2 Classics on PS4' series to get physical releases - so who knows what could be next!

