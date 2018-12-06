Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to Get Joker from Persona 5 DLC

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to Get Joker from Persona 5 DLC - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 734 Views

Nintendo at The Game Awards 2018 announced Joker from Persona 5 will be a playable fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as part of the Challenger Pack 1 DLC.

View the trailer below:


Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

7 Comments

Mr.GameCrazy
Mr.GameCrazy (3 hours ago)

Well, we never saw him coming, huh?

  • +10
Ultrashroomz
Ultrashroomz (3 hours ago)

I FUCKING LOVE YOU SAKURAI

  • +5
Mr.GameCrazy
Mr.GameCrazy (3 hours ago)

Your wish has been granted! :D

  • 0
Hiku
Hiku (2 hours ago)

Can't believe this actually happened. A few weeks ago I said I wanted 2B in Soul Calibur. And Queen or Joker in Smash. Pinch me.

  • +3
PAOerfulone
PAOerfulone (3 hours ago)

WE NEVER SAW IT COMIIIIIIIIING!

  • +2
XD84
XD84 (3 hours ago)

With this announcement could we expect a port of Persona 5 on the Switch?

  • +2
pikashoe
pikashoe (3 hours ago)

I was expecting that to be announced straight after

  • 0
Hiku
Hiku (2 hours ago)

So far they've always made a portable version of the Persona games since 3, so that always seemed like a real possibility.

  • 0
Faelco
Faelco (2 hours ago)

Persona Q2 might be ported first...

  • 0
ARamdomGamer
ARamdomGamer (2 hours ago)

I hate life

  • +1
Soren0079
Soren0079 (3 hours ago)

I wonder if this is a sign of more sony japanese exclusives leaving the platform in one way or another.

  • 0
Hiku
Hiku (2 hours ago)

There was already Persona Q on 3DS.

  • +1