Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to Get Joker from Persona 5 DLC - News

/ 734 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo at The Game Awards 2018 announced Joker from Persona 5 will be a playable fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as part of the Challenger Pack 1 DLC.

View the trailer below:





Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7.

