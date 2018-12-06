Rage 2 Release Date Revealed - News

/ 349 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Avalanche Studios announced at The Game Awards 2018 Rage 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on May 14, 2019.

View the open world trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

THE LAST RANGER:

Bring the pain using a collection of upgradable weapons, devastating Nanotrite powers, and Overdrive, the ability to push your guns beyond their mechanical limits.

PEDAL TO THE METAL:

From monster trucks to gyrocopters, use an assortment of rugged and wasteland-ready vehicles to speed across the badlands. If you see it, you can drive it.

FACTIONS & FOES:

Fight against ferocious factions for control of the wasteland, each featuring a rogue’s gallery of madmen, mutants, and monsters hungry for blood.

THE WASTELAND AWAITS:

Seamlessly traverse a vast and varied landscape, from lush jungles and treacherous swamps to sun-scorched deserts in your pursuit of The Authority. The wasteland is massive, and you’ve got the arsenal to fight for every inch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles