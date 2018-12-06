Mortal Kombat 11 Announced for NS, PS4, Xbox One, PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 551 Views
Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer NetherRealm Studios announced Mortal Kombat 11 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will launch worldwide on April 23, 2019.
View the announcement trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise.
The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Mortal Kombat 11? When did MK4-10 come out?
Mortal Kombat (1992)
Mortal Kombat II (1993)
Mortal Kombat 3 (1995)
Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3: The ULTIMATE Fighting-Game (1995)
Mortal Kombat 4 (1997)
Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero (1997)
Mortal Kombat: Trilogy (1997)
Mortal Kombat: Special Forces (2000)
Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance (2002)
Mortal Kombat: Deception (2004)
Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks (2005)
Mortal Kombat: Armageddon (2006)
Mortal Kombat: Unchained (for PSP) (2006)
Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe (2008)
Mortal Kombat (2011)
Mortal Kombat (for PS Vita) (2012)
Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition (2013)
Mortal Kombat X (04/2015)
Mortal Kombat X (Mobile) (04/2015)
- 0
Switch :o
Hopefully they release all versions at the same time. It will be good opportunity to compare a high end third party game across all systems. I would love to see 9 and X on the Switch too. Those would be great games on the go.
"Announced for NS" NANI?!
"Omae wa mou shindeiru."
- +1
Switch version came out of nowhere!This is a big get for the Switch!
5 Comments