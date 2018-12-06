Mortal Kombat 11 Announced for NS, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

/ 551 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer NetherRealm Studios announced Mortal Kombat 11 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will launch worldwide on April 23, 2019.



View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise.

The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles