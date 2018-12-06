Abzu Developer Announces The Pathless for PS4, PC - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and Abzu developer Giant Squid at The Game Awards 2018 announced The Pathless for PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Become the Hunter, a master of archery who travels to a mystical island to dispel a curse of darkness that grips the world. Forge a connection with your eagle companion as you hunt corrupted spirits, but be careful not to become the hunted yourself. Explore misty forests full of secrets, solve puzzles in ancient ruins, and test your skill in epic battles. The bond with your eagle and the fate of the world hang in the balance.



