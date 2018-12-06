New Dragon Age Game Gets Teaser Trailer - News

posted 44 minutes ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer BioWare at The Game Awards 2018 released a teaser trailer for the new Dragon Age game.

View it below:

The trailer features the hashtag #TheDreadWolfRises.

