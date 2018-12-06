The Last Campfire Announced at The Game Awards 2018 - News

/ 150 Views

by, posted 56 minutes ago

Hello Games announced their latest title, The Last Campfire, at The Game Awards 2018.

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Last Campfire is an adventure, a story of a lost ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home.

Key Features:

Discover a Purpose – The Last Campfire is an adventure, a story of a lost ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home.

– The Last Campfire is an adventure, a story of a lost ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home. On a Journey – Travel deeper into the lands beyond the dark forest and overcome the adversities before you.

– Travel deeper into the lands beyond the dark forest and overcome the adversities before you. Uncover a World – Discover beautiful wilderness filled with lost folk, strange creatures and mysterious ruins.

– Discover beautiful wilderness filled with lost folk, strange creatures and mysterious ruins. Light the Last Campfire – Find hope and carry it with you on your journey to light The Last Campfire.

– Find hope and carry it with you on your journey to light The Last Campfire. From a Small Studio – A unique tale from Hello Games and the creative minds behind LostWinds.

It will launch in 2019 for Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles