Dauntless Headed to PS4, Xbox One and Epic Games Store in April

posted 1 hour ago

Dveloper Phoenix Lab at The Game Awards 1018 announced the action RPG, Dauntless, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the Epic Games store in April 2019.

View the latest trailer below:

Dauntless is currently free-to-play on Windows PC.

