Scavengers The Game Awards 2018 Trailer Released

Midwinter Entertainment has released The Game Awards 2018 trailer for Scavengers. A play test will be held in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

In a not-so-distant future, a cataclysmic event has led to a new ice age, and a vast, frozen wasteland awaits exploration. The best chance of overcoming the challenges of this post-apocalyptic world is by working together. Faced with extreme weather and limited resources, hostile inhabitants and opposing players, explorers must team up to complete objectives, improve their gear, weapons, and tools, and ensure the survival of the human race.

Scavengers is a survival shooter “co-opetition” game from Midwinter Entertainment, an independent development studio founded by game industry veterans with the mission of creating meaningful connections through experiences that demand teamwork

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

