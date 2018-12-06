Hack-And-Slash Dungeon Crawler Hades Announced for PC - News

Bastion and Transistor developer Supergiant Games for The Game Awards 2018 announced hack-and-slash dungeon crawler, Hades, for Windows PC. It is available now as an Early Access title on the Epic Games Store.

View the Early Access trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Defy the god of death as you hack and slash your way out of the Underworld in this rogue-like dungeon crawler from the creators of Bastion and Transistor.

Play In Early Access: This is a living game in active development! Expect regular updates with new features, events, characters, places, powers, and more.

