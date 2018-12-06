Forza Horizon 4 Fortune Island Expansion Launches December 13 - News

Microsoft and Playground Games at The Game Awards 2018 announced the Fortune Island expansion for Forza Horizon 4 will launch on December 13.

Seek your fortune in the most treacherous Horizon expansion yet, where you will conquer extreme terrain, lightning storms, and perilous roads in search of hidden treasure. Embark on a new campaign, solve Treasure Hunt riddles, and carve your own path in new Trailblazer PR Stunts. Tackle the island’s twisting mountain switchbacks, ocean cliffside roads and rough terrain in 10 exciting new cars including the 2019 Lamborghini Urus, 2017 Ram Rebel TRX Concept and the 2018 BMW M5. Earn 24 Achievements and 500 GS.

Forza Horizon 4 released for the Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on October 2.

