Survival Sandbox Adventure Game Among Trees announced for PC

FJRD Interactive at The Game Awards 2018 announced survival sandbox adventure game, Among Trees, for PC. It will launch via Steam Early Access in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

A vibrant first-person survival adventure, Among Trees is set in a colorful wilderness world teeming with life.

Key Features:

Settle Down in Your New Home – This is your little wood cabin. Located in the heart of a lush forest, the cabin is expandable: build new rooms and unlock additional game mechanics, including food cooking, plant growing, and tool crafting.

– This is your little wood cabin. Located in the heart of a lush forest, the cabin is expandable: build new rooms and unlock additional game mechanics, including food cooking, plant growing, and tool crafting. Uncover All the Wonders of the Forest – Explore a colorful, breathing world that is filled to the brim with life. From dense forests to dark caves.

– Explore a colorful, breathing world that is filled to the brim with life. From dense forests to dark caves. Survive Any Way You Can – Stay safe as you explore. Do what you need to do: scavenging for food, catching fish, and chopping down trees.

– Stay safe as you explore. Do what you need to do: scavenging for food, catching fish, and chopping down trees. Wonder and Majesty Surround You in this Game – Stay stealthy so that you can avoid the wild, deadly beasts that roam the forest. Stay warm during ice cold blizzards – and who knows what other dangers the night brings.

