The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe Announced for Consoles and PC - News

/ 203 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developers Galactic Cafe and Crows Crows Crows at The Game Awards 2018 announced The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe for consoles and PC.

View the announcement trailer below:

The game will feature new ending and new choices.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles