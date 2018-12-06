Journey to the Savage Planet Announced for PS4, X1, PC - News

Publisher 505 Games and developer Typhoon Studios at The Game Awards 2018 have announced Journey to the Savage Planet for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Launching in 2019 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Journey to the Savage Planet is an upbeat first-person adventure game set in a bright and colorful alien world filled with weird and wonderful creatures. As an employee of Kindred Aerospace, which proudly touts its rating as the “4th Best Interstellar Exploration Company”, players will be dropped onto an uncharted planet deep in a fictitious, far-away corner of the universe. Launched with high hopes but little equipment and no real plan, players are tasked with exploring, cataloging alien flora and fauna and determining if the planet is fit for human habitation.



