London Detective Mysteria Release Date Revealed - News

/ 216 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

XSEED Games have announced (via an article on Otome Obsessed) that the PlayStation Vita visual novel London Detective Mysteria will be hitting the PlayStation Store in both Europe and North America on the 18th of December this year (regional pricing is $29.99, €29.99, and £24.99). The previously-announced PC version is currently undated as XSEED want to "give PC players the best experience". Watch the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game, previously provided by the publisher:

Eschew the frivolities of 19th century London’s high society and instead delve into the curiosities that lie hidden in London’s darkest corners in London Detective Mysteria. Playing as the heiress of House Whiteley, players will name their own Lady Whiteley as they investigate mysteries of London and interact with personalities inspired by famous fictional characters including Detective Holmes, Jack the Ripper, and more.

Take full control over the experience by adjusting text speed or even the individual speaking volumes of individual characters and their original Japanese voices. Players must choose their words carefully as they interact with other characters, as decisions made throughout the story will not only affect special rewards but will also shape whether Lady Whiteley finds love or something more sinister in the shadows of 19th century London.

More Articles