Shadow of the Tomb Raider Free Trial Out Now - News

Publisher Square Enix announced a Free Trial for Shadow of the Tomb Raider is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the Free Trial:

Experience the beginning of Lara Croft’s defining adventure with the Shadow of the Tomb Raider Free Trial. Journey to Cozumel, Mexico in the midst of The Day of the Dead celebrations, where Lara and her trusted friend Jonah must race against Trinity to find a hidden tomb.

Immerse yourself in Lara’s newest adventure, and see why critics are calling this a thrilling conclusion to Lara Croft’s origin story. After completing the trial, those who purchase Shadow of the Tomb Raider will resume right where they left off, keeping all of their progress and unlocks.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

