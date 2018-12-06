Ape Out Release Date Announced for NS and PC - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Gabe Cuzzillo announced the upcoming smash ‘em up, , will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC on February 7.

Here is an overview of the game:

Ape Out is a wildly intense and colorfully stylized smash ‘em up about primal escape, rhythmic violence, and frenetic jazz. Build up nearly unstoppable momentum and use your captors as both weapons and shields to crush everyone on your procedurally generated path to freedom.



Stylish Escape: Embrace bold colors and a dazzling perspective as you rush through tight corridors, open areas, and twisting labyrinths on a mad dash for freedom. Overcome all manner of human opposition, nefarious traps, and breakable obstacles to find each exit and escape captivity.



Grab and Smash: Unleash your primal instincts and incredible strength to overpower your captors. Hold them steady to create a human shield, smash their feeble bodies into walls, or throw one into another in a violent explosion of humanity.



Dynamic Soundtrack: Find your rhythm in the chaos as a dynamic soundtrack of drums, cymbals, and decapitations drive the action to the edge of mayhem.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

