New Conan Game to be Announced at Kinda Funny Games Showcase - News

/ 156 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Funcom announced via Twitter it will announced a new Conan game during the Kinda Funny Games Showcase. The event will start on December 8 at 10am PT / 1pm ET and can be watched live on Twitch.

We're counting down to the reveal of a new Conan game! Catch it on the #KFGShowcase! Follow the countdown and tune into the show on December 8th at 10am PT on https://t.co/f6Uzh8pUGj. Thanks again to @KindaFunnyVids for letting us be a part of this! https://t.co/WJTdOErvq2 — Funcom (@funcom) December 6, 2018

Conan Exiles has sold over 1.4 million units worldwide, according to Funcom. It is the best-selling game in the company's history.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles