Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Specs and Resolution Revealed

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 257 Views

Bandai Namco has revealed the specifications and resolution for Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition.

 

Here is the resolution for the game:

PlatformResolutionFrame Rate
PlayStation 4 1080p 60 fps
Switch TV Mode: 1080p
Handheld Mode: 720p		 In battle: 60 fps
Outside of battle: 30 fps
Xbox One 1080p In battle: 60 fps
Outside of Battle: 30 fps
Steam Max 4K VFR (Variable Frame Rate)

Here are the specifications for the Windows PC version:

 Minimum SettingsRecommended Settings
OS Microsoft Windows 7 / 8 / 8.1 / Windows 10 (64-bit)
CPU Core i5-750, ～2.7GHz / AMD X6 FX-6350 3,9GHz AM3 Intel Core i7-4770S、～3.1GHz / AMD Ryzen 7 1700
Memory 4GB RAM 16GB RAM
Graphics Card GeForce GTX 660 2GB / Radeon HD 7950 3GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / Radeon RX 470 Graphics
DirectX Version 11
Storage 24.5 GB available space
Sound Card DirectX 11 compatible

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam worldwide on January 11, 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials.


3 Comments

Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (18 minutes ago)

Wow, I'm surprised the Switch version is gonna' be on par with the XBO when it comes to resolution and framerates, wierd that the XBO will be locked at 30fps out of battles... weird.

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (0 minutes ago)

Definitely lazy optimization on their part, XB1 is significantly more powerful than Switch in tv mode.

Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (45 minutes ago)

Xbox One can't do this last gen game at a locked 60 fps and 1080p? Yeah, okay. Looking at footage thus far it doesent seem like they touched much.

KazumaKiryu
KazumaKiryu (5 minutes ago)

PS4 is Leadplatform, again. Want it with Kingdom Hearts 3 in january :)

