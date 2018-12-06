Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Specs and Resolution Revealed - News

Bandai Namco has revealed the specifications and resolution for Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition.

Here is the resolution for the game:

Platform Resolution Frame Rate PlayStation 4 1080p 60 fps Switch TV Mode: 1080p

Handheld Mode: 720p In battle: 60 fps

Outside of battle: 30 fps Xbox One 1080p In battle: 60 fps

Outside of Battle: 30 fps Steam Max 4K VFR (Variable Frame Rate)

Here are the specifications for the Windows PC version:

Minimum Settings Recommended Settings OS Microsoft Windows 7 / 8 / 8.1 / Windows 10 (64-bit) CPU Core i5-750, ～2.7GHz / AMD X6 FX-6350 3,9GHz AM3 Intel Core i7-4770S、～3.1GHz / AMD Ryzen 7 1700 Memory 4GB RAM 16GB RAM Graphics Card GeForce GTX 660 2GB / Radeon HD 7950 3GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / Radeon RX 470 Graphics DirectX Version 11 Storage 24.5 GB available space Sound Card DirectX 11 compatible

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam worldwide on January 11, 2019.

