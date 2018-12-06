Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Specs and Resolution Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 257 Views
Bandai Namco has revealed the specifications and resolution for Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition.
Here is the resolution for the game:
|Platform
|Resolution
|Frame Rate
|PlayStation 4
|1080p
|60 fps
|Switch
|TV Mode: 1080p
Handheld Mode: 720p
|In battle: 60 fps
Outside of battle: 30 fps
|Xbox One
|1080p
|In battle: 60 fps
Outside of Battle: 30 fps
|Steam
|Max 4K
|VFR (Variable Frame Rate)
Here are the specifications for the Windows PC version:
|Minimum Settings
|Recommended Settings
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 / 8 / 8.1 / Windows 10 (64-bit)
|CPU
|Core i5-750, ～2.7GHz / AMD X6 FX-6350 3,9GHz AM3
|Intel Core i7-4770S、～3.1GHz / AMD Ryzen 7 1700
|Memory
|4GB RAM
|16GB RAM
|Graphics Card
|GeForce GTX 660 2GB / Radeon HD 7950 3GB
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / Radeon RX 470 Graphics
|DirectX
|Version 11
|Storage
|24.5 GB available space
|Sound Card
|DirectX 11 compatible
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam worldwide on January 11, 2019.
Wow, I'm surprised the Switch version is gonna' be on par with the XBO when it comes to resolution and framerates, wierd that the XBO will be locked at 30fps out of battles... weird.
Definitely lazy optimization on their part, XB1 is significantly more powerful than Switch in tv mode.
- +1
Xbox One can't do this last gen game at a locked 60 fps and 1080p? Yeah, okay. Looking at footage thus far it doesent seem like they touched much.
PS4 is Leadplatform, again. Want it with Kingdom Hearts 3 in january :)
