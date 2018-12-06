Prey: Typhon Hunter Multiplayer Update Launches December 11 - News

/ 148 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Arkane Studios announced the free online multiplayer update for Prey will launch on December 11. Typhon Hunter will be available for the Prey: Digital Deluxe and the Prey: Mooncrash expansion.

View the Typhon Hunter trailer below:





Here is an overview of the multiplayer update:

Prey: Typhon Hunter is a free online multiplayer update to Prey: Digital Deluxe and the Prey: Mooncrash expansion.

Typhon Hunter is a lethal game of hide-and-seek between a single survivor (Morgan Yu) and five other players who stalk, hunt, and hide in plain sight as shape-shifting Mimic aliens. Every object is a potential enemy. Will Morgan or the Mimics prevail?

Each round kicks off with a brief prep period for the Mimic players, during which they can scope out potential hiding spots and plan ambushes. After that, the hunt is on. Morgan’s goal is to hunt down all five Mimics with a Wrench or Pistol before the time is up. The Mimics can do their best to stay hidden and wait it out – or they can try to take Morgan down. The latter is a high-risk strategy, as Morgan can respawn after a death timer, but the Mimics only have one life. It’s a tense game of cat-and-mouse… where the mice can turn into toilet-paper rolls or garbage cans that can kill you. But if Morgan can manage to find and kill all Mimics before time expires, the round is his.

Key Features:

Multiplayer Hide-and-Seek: Face off against fellow players or AI in this intense, asymmetrical multiplayer mode. As Mimics, team up to create ridiculous traps for Morgan. There are endless strategies and places to hide as you fight to stay alive. Morgan players will need to eliminate all Mimics before the time runs out to win.

Face off against fellow players or AI in this intense, asymmetrical multiplayer mode. As Mimics, team up to create ridiculous traps for Morgan. There are endless strategies and places to hide as you fight to stay alive. Morgan players will need to eliminate all Mimics before the time runs out to win. Reality and Virtual Reality: Are you bold enough to strap on a VR headset for extra immersion (and extra scares)? Typhon Hunter is playable both traditionally and as a VR mode for PlayStation 4 and PC players.

Are you bold enough to strap on a VR headset for extra immersion (and extra scares)? Typhon Hunter is playable both traditionally and as a VR mode for PlayStation 4 and PC players. Jumpscares Galore: Death lurks around every corner in Typhon Hunter. Don’t trust the world around you and, most importantly, don’t blink.

Death lurks around every corner in Typhon Hunter. Don’t trust the world around you and, most importantly, don’t blink. Iconic Talos I Locations: Revisit iconic locations from Talos I, now fraught with fresh peril. Cut loose with the hip sounds of the Yellow Tulip Karaoke Bar, conduct experiments from Morgan’s office, and even grab a fresh cup of coffee in Morgan’s apartment.

Revisit iconic locations from Talos I, now fraught with fresh peril. Cut loose with the hip sounds of the Yellow Tulip Karaoke Bar, conduct experiments from Morgan’s office, and even grab a fresh cup of coffee in Morgan’s apartment. TranStar VR: A single player VR-only campaign included in the Typhon Hunter update – puts you in the shoes of various TranStar employees as you complete objectives and solve intricate puzzles on Talos I, just days before the events of Prey.

Prey is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles