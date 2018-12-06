Romance visual novel Full Kiss Release Date Revealed for PS4 and PSV - News

Publisher Entergram announced the romance visual novel Full Kiss will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on March 28, 2019 in Japan.

The game will feature a new episode called Mana Hosaki After. It is an afterstory that focuses on younger sister Mana.

Here is an overview of the game:

Masaharu started at his new school hopeful of getting a girlfriend. A year later, his dream appeared to have been merely a delusion. However, the falling cherry blossoms signal the beginning of a new year and perhaps, a chance for his dream to finally come true.

