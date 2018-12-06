Kingdom Hearts III Demo Playable at Walt Disney World Starting December 14 - News

Publisher Square Enix announced a demo for Kingdom Hearts III will be playable at Walt Disney World from December 14 to January 31. The demo will be available at Disney Springs.

There will also be an exhibit that features life-size replicas from the game. There will also be "art inspired by characters and worlds from the game, and digital kiosks where attendees can pre-order the game and merchandise ahead of their releases."





Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 25, 2019 in Japan and Asia, and January 29 in North America and Europe.

