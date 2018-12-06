Splatoon 2 Splatfest to Celebrate Launch of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - News

Splatoon 2 will be celebrating the launch of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with a special Splatfest that starts on December 14.

The Splatfest will features two teams - Team Heroes and Team Villains.

NEW SPLATFEST APPROACHING! To celebrate Inklings joining Super #SmashBrosUltimate, weâ€™re celebrating with a special #Splatoon2 #Splatfest! Which group of fighters will you side with? #TeamHeroes or #TeamVillains?



Join the Splatfest between good and bad starting 12/14 at 8:00pm! pic.twitter.com/Dxzu9dki7T — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) December 6, 2018

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7. Splatoon 2 is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

