The Last Remnant Remastered Launch Trailer Released

Square Enix has released the launch trailer for The Last Remnant Remastered.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Last Remnant told the story of a world filled with mysterious, ancient artefacts known only as “Remnants.” Nobody knew who created the Remnants, or for what purpose, but they drew on the staggering power they possessed for use in their everyday lives. However, the excesses of that power began to form a rift between those who ruled and those who obeyed, plunging the world into a long age of war and chaos. Our story begins nearly a thousand years since those ancient conflicts ended, with the journey of Rush, a young man, determined to uncover the truth.

The Last Remnant Remastered will launch for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store worldwide on December 6.

