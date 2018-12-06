Over 100 Games Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility in 2018

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 174 Views

Microsoft's Larry Hryb announced over 100 games were added to the Xbox One via backward compatibility in 2018. That brings the total number of backward compatibility games to over 550 games. Over 57 games have been Xbox One X enhanced.

Some other added games include The DarknessThe Bureau: XCOM DeclassifiedDuke Nukem ForeverKingdoms of Amalur: ReckoningSonic UnleashedAliens vs. PredatorFinal Fantasy XIIIFinal Fantasy XIII-2,Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, Just CauseCastlevania: Lords of Shadow, Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3.

1 Comments

SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (44 minutes ago)

Wow that's a ton of value added for free!

