Over 100 Games Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility in 2018 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft's Larry Hryb announced over 100 games were added to the Xbox One via backward compatibility in 2018. That brings the total number of backward compatibility games to over 550 games. Over 57 games have been Xbox One X enhanced.

In 2018, Team Xbox added over 100 new titles to Backward Compatibility, bringing the full catalog to over 550 games â€“ 57 of which are Xbox One X Enhanced. Weâ€™re taking a break for the holidays, but stay tuned for more BC news in January. Until then, weâ€™ll see you on Xbox Live!ðŸŽ® pic.twitter.com/rp4G5iILYt — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) December 5, 2018

Some other added games include The Darkness, The Bureau: XCOM Declassified, Duke Nukem Forever, Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, Sonic Unleashed, Aliens vs. Predator, Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy XIII-2,Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, Just Cause, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3.

