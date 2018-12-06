The End Is Nigh Launches in 2019 for PS4 - News

Publisher Nicalis announced The End Is Nigh will launch for the PlayStation 4 in 2019. The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.





Here is an overview of the game:

If you are reading this you are probably dead…

Just kidding, you aren’t dead… YET!

See, in the future, everything dies… for the most part.

and this is a game about just that.

The End Is Nigh!

– The management

Gameplay:

The End Is Nigh is a sprawling adventure platformer where the player takes control over Ash, one of few “things” that have “survived” the “end of the world.”

Follow Ash as he flops his way through a future of pain and suffering. Feel his stress levels rise as you throw him into an endless swarm of decaying, mutant animal-like creatures and help aid his final epic quest… to simply make a friend (out of pieces of people he finds along his journey).

Oh, also you collect video game cartridges and tumors! if that does anything for ya.

Key Features:

600-plus levels!

12-plus explorable chapters!

20-plus collectible and fully playable mini game cartridges! (each with their own tiny achievements!)

80-plus achievements that will make you feel good about yourself

100s of collectible little squishy tumors!

Loads of hidden extras and endings that you will probably see someone else find before you do!

And stress!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

