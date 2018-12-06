Dungreed Launches in 2019 for NS and PS4 - News

Publisher Nicalis and developer Team Horay announced Dungreed will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in 2019. The game is currently available for Windows PC via Steam.





Here is an overview of the game:

In Dungreed, the player assumes the role of an adventurer who must explore a continuously evolving dungeon to prevent an entire town from being destroyed. The game features procedurally generated levels with a variety of environments such as prisons, jungles and lava zones.

Players can advance through the living dungeon by defeating enemies with powerful magic items and an arsenal of weapons, ranging from rusty swords to cutting-edge sniper rifles. To prepare for the journey ahead, adventurers can train to become stronger and better equipped prior to exploring deeper and encountering the sinister denizens that lurk in the unpredictable dungeon.

Key Features:

Intricately designed maps that are different each time you enter the dungeon.

Training system allows players to increase their stats before each exploration attempt.

Wide variety of randomly placed weapons and magical items to discover.

Find delicious food items to become a stronger and healthier explorer.

Exciting monsters, treacherous traps and epic boss battles.

Charming pixel-art graphics, dramatic music and unpredictable challenges.

A massively replayable experience for fans of retro-inspired action / adventure games.

