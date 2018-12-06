Death end re;Quest Gets Battle System Trailer - News

Idea Factory International has released a new trailer for Death end re;Quest that features the battle system.

View it below:

Death end re;Quest will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 19, 2019 in North America and February 22, 2019 in Europe.

