Red Dead Redemption 2 Sells an Estimated 6.23 Million Units in 2 Days at Retail

The western-themed action adventure game from publisher Rockstar Games and developer Rockstar Studios - Red Dead Redemption 2 - sold 6,233,893 units in two days at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending October 27.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 4,610,964 units sold (74%), compared to 1,622,929 units sold on the Xbox One (26%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 2,717,143 units sold (44%), compared to 2,308,758 units sold in the US (37%) and 133,731 units sold in Japan (2%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 601,377 units in the UK, 449,034 units in Germany, and 419,731 units in France.

The original Red Dead Redemption has sold 6.57 million units lifetime at retail on the PlayStation 4 and 6.45 million million units on the Xbox One. The game has sold a combined 13.02 million units at retail.

Rockstar Games announced the game sold-in over 17 milion units in its first eight days. The figure digital sales, which VGChartz does not track.

Red Dead Redemption 2 released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide on October 26.

