Red Dead Redemption 2 Sells an Estimated 6.23 Million Units in 2 Days at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 573 Views
The western-themed action adventure game from publisher Rockstar Games and developer Rockstar Studios - Red Dead Redemption 2 - sold 6,233,893 units in two days at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending October 27.
Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 4,610,964 units sold (74%), compared to 1,622,929 units sold on the Xbox One (26%).
Whoa. Retail sales are dooooown.
I got mine retail, have yet to start it yet. I want to be lost in this experience, so I need to wait till I have more free time at home. Really looking forward to it though!
Wow it clearly sold a ton of digital copies if the VGChartz estimate is more than 10 million units lower! Although the official numbers do include an extra 4 days of sales.
those are shipped.
According to Take-Two, the 17 million is copies sold, not shipped.
Sold to retailers. So, shipped.
On their fiscal report, it says "the title has sold-in over 17 million units worldwide." I thought that meant sold to consumer but I could be wrong.
Sold-in means sold to retailer, ie. shipped. Sold through means sold to consumer.
Oh my bad. Thanks for the clarification!
Great game 9/10 sometimes i feel its a bit less due to the horrid horse riding and hostile people for no reason lol
