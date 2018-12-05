New Far Cry Game Teased for The Game Awards 2018 - News

Ubisoft has released a new teaser trailer for the Far Cry series for The Game Awards 2018. A user on Twitter said it might mean a new Far Cry game and The Awards 2018 host Geoff Keighley hinted that he might be correct.

The Game Awards 2018 will be broadcasted live on December 6 at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET.

Far Cry 5, the last game in the franchise, released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on March 27, 2018.

