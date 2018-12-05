Starbreeze Raided by Swedish Authorities Under Suspicion of Insider Trading - News

Swedish authorities have raided the headquarters of Starbreeze under suspicion of insider trading. Chief prosecutor Thomas Langrot confirmed that "a person has been arrested." The Swedish Economic Crime Authority has seized computers and documents from the building.

"The company as such is not the subject of any suspicion. The company cooperates with the ECO. The event does not affect the company of the ongoing business reconstruction," said the publisher's investor relations chief Ann Charlotte Svensson.





ECO press officer Niklas Ahlgren in a statement to GamesIndustry said, "This morning officals from the Swedish Economic Crime Authority raided the offices of Starbreeze in Stockholm. One person was arrested and items were seized. The raid is part of an ongoing investigation involving suspected insider trading."

Read the full statement from Starbreeze below:

"On Wednesday Swedish Economic Crime Authority has conducted a search query at Starbreeze AB. The company has been informed that this has occurred due to suspicions of insider charges. The company as such is not subject to any suspicion. The company cooperates full with the Swedish Economic Crime Authority. The event does not affect the company or the ongoing business reconstruction.

"Starbreeze has no further information on the matter."

