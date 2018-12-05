Hell Warders Release Date Announced for NS, PS4, X1, PC - News

/ 272 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher PQube and developer Anti-Gravity Game Studios announced the tower defense action RPG, Hell Warders, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on January 17, 2019.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Hell is at our gates! Rise up as one of the mighty Hell Warders, an ancient order of heroes with unique powers and abilities, to resist the demon hordes head-on. Push back wave after wave of Hell-spawn with an arsenal of weapons, rip apart their fearsome commanders with powerful hero skills, and deploy your army of knights, archers, and mages to bring the fight back to Hell!

Key Features:

Action RPG Meets Tower Defense – Control powerful Heroes, unleash devastating abilities and deploy strategic defensive units in this brand new sub-genre title.

– Control powerful Heroes, unleash devastating abilities and deploy strategic defensive units in this brand new sub-genre title. Create Your Defenses – Set up archers, knights, mages and catapults – choose their position, upgrade their abilities and create the strongest resistance possible.

– Set up archers, knights, mages and catapults – choose their position, upgrade their abilities and create the strongest resistance possible. Four-Player Co-op – Combine forces with up to four players and battle the legions of evil! Hell Warders supports co-operative play with friends and online matchmaking.

– Combine forces with up to four players and battle the legions of evil! Hell Warders supports co-operative play with friends and online matchmaking. Class-Based Heroes – Choose from three diverse heroes – each with their own unique weapons, skills and abilities.

– Choose from three diverse heroes – each with their own unique weapons, skills and abilities. An Upgradable Armory – Completing stages rewards you with beacons which upgrades your skills and unlocks powerful artifacts allowing you to stand toe to toe with even the toughest of demons.

– Completing stages rewards you with beacons which upgrades your skills and unlocks powerful artifacts allowing you to stand toe to toe with even the toughest of demons. Epic Encounters – Battle demonic monsters, from the small and numerous to the epic and towering. Every resident of Hell is out to stop you!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles