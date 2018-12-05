World-Wide Adventure! Collection Announced for Switch - News

posted 3 hours ago

PLiCy has announced World-Wide Adventure! Collection for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch via the eShop in Japan on December 20 for 1,389 yen.

World-Wide Adventure! Collection includes the games from the browser RPG series World-Wide Adventure!. This is the first time the series will be made available on a console.

