Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Eevee! Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells Another 120,546 Units - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! has remained at the top of the Japanese charts in its third week with sales of 94,753 units, according to Media Create for the week ending December 2.

Persona Q2: New Shadow Labyrinth (3DS) debuted in second with sales of 79,747 units. Kamen Rider: Climax Scramble (NS) debuted in fifth with sales of 14,465 units. Dead by Daylight (PS4) debuted in 10th with sales of 7,005 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 120,546 units. The PS4 sold 20,410 units, the 3DS sold 10,435 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 1,798 units and Xbox One sold 285 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 94,753 (918,459) [3DS] Persona Q2: New Shadow Labyrinth (Atlus, 11/29/18) – 79,747 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 49,829 (419,906) [PS4] Battlefield V (Electronic Arts, 11/20/18) – 20,116 (130,770) [NSW] Kamen Rider: Climax Scramble (Bandai Namco, 11/29/18) – 14,465 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,979 (1,860,756) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 12,182 (2,721,594) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,671 (386,837) [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (SIE, 10/12/18) – 8,039 (478,982) [PS4] Dead by Daylight (3goo, 11/29/18) – 7,005 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,469 (1,172,750) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 5,843 (1,856,834) [PS4] Fallout 76 (Limited Edition Included) (Bethesda Softworks, 11/15/18) – 5,669 (90,958) [PS4] Shenmue I & II (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 11/22/18) – 5,592 (43,121) [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories (Granzella, 11/22/18) – 5,211 (47,483) [3DS] Luigi’s Mansion (Nintendo, 11/08/18) – 5,004 (48,334) [NSW] Billion Road (Bandai Namco, 11/29/18) – 4,682 (New) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 4,391 (650,593) [PS4] Lapis x Labyrinth (NIS, 11/29/18) – 4,144 (New) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 4,118 (1,768,591)

