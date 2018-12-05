Tekken 7 Tops 3.6 Million Units Sold Worldwide - News

Tekken's game director and chief producer Katsuhiro Harada announced the fighting game, Tekken 7, has sold over 3.6 million units worldwide at the Tekken World Tour Finals.

Also revealed during the tournament were three new DLC characters - Craig Marduk, Armor King and Julia Chang. Marduk and Armor King are available now as part of Season 2.

Check out trailers for the DLC characters below:

Thanks Eventhubs.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

