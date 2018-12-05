Fortnite Creative Coming in Season 7 - News

Epic Games announced Fortnite will be getting the Fortnite Creative mode will be coming to the game in Season 7.

Here is an overview of Fortnite Creative:

WHAT’S FORTNITE CREATIVE?

It’s a brand new way to experience the world of Fortnite, available on December 6. Design games, race around the island, battle your friends in new ways and build your dream Fortnite. It’s all happening on your own private island where everything you make is saved.

Battle Pass owners will have access to a private island for the first week of Season 7. During this early access week Battle Pass owners can invite their friends to play on their island. Starting December 13, all players will have access to a private island for free. Watch the video below for all the details.

THERE’S MUCH MORE TO COME

Fortnite Creative is new and exciting, but not final. We’ll be adding many new features and improvements over the next few updates. Like Battle Royale and Save the World, we’re committed to making this bigger and better over time.

