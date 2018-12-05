New Samurai Shodown Launches in Q2 2019 for PS4 - News

/ 299 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

SNK during a press conference with investors announced the new Samurai Shodown will launch in Q2 2019. The game is in development for the PlayStation 4.

No more information was released.





Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles