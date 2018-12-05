Super Treasure Arena Launches December 24 on Switch - News

Publisher Headup Games and developer Vennril announced the retro-inspired arena shooter, Super Treasure Arena, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on December 24.

Here is an overview of the game:

Super Treasure Arena is a unique mix of retro-inspired arcade action and objective-based arena shooters for up to four players. The result is a frantic game where collecting and stealing coins from your opponents is the key to victory.

Six thrilling, fantasy-themed maps!

Five playable characters: Warrior, Rogue, Mage, Mystic, and Ninja – each with their own special ability!

Two action-packed game modes!

Supports TV mode, Tabletop mode, and Handheld mode!

Enter the Arena:

Choose a character and battle it out on tight top-down maps, filled with angry monsters and shiny loot. Various weapons scattered across each map can be picked up and will help you blasting away your opponents, including bows, magic staffs, bombs, rockets and more!

Classic – Collect coins from monsters and treasure chests, and beat them right back out of your opponents!

– Collect coins from monsters and treasure chests, and beat them right back out of your opponents! Treasure Run – Stay alive while carrying loot-filled treasure chests back to your home

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

