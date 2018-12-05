The Last Remnant Remastered Gets Battle Overview Trailer - News

/ 254 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Square Enix has released the battle overview trailer for The Last Remnant Remastered.

View it below:

The Last Remnant Remastered will launch for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store worldwide on December 6.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles