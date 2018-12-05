New Nintendo Switch Online NES Games Launches December 12 - News

Nintendo announced three new games will be coming to the Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online app. Adventures of Lolo, Ninja Gaiden, and Wario’s Woods will be available on December 12.

Here is an overview of the three games:

Adventures of Lolo:

After the love of his life, Lala, is kidnapped by the devilish King Egger and taken to his haunted castle, our hero, Lolo, sets out to rescue her. The journey is perilous, as the Great Devil’s fortress is guarded by a massive army. But Lolo has a few tricks up his sleeve. Combining clever environmental puzzles with tricky enemies and an engaging style, Adventures of Lolo is a true classic.

Ninja Gaiden:

Take on the role of Ryu Hayabusa, a rising ninja in his family’s clan who travels to America to seek vengeance for his father’s death. Fight your way through six challenging side-scrolling chapters/14 stages (not including boss battles) while defeating gangs of street thugs, battling evil ninjas and fighting barbarian bosses by using the deadly Dragon Sword, ninja skills and ninja magic.

Wario’s Woods:

Control Toad as he scrambles along the bottom of the screen picking up monsters and bombs and arranging them vertically, horizontally and diagonally to clear the screen of enemies. This game features several modes of play, such as basic, lesson and time race. If you like puzzle games like Dr. Mario, you will definitely love this one!

