Dragon Quest Builders 2 Demo Gets 7 Minutes of Gameplay Footage - News

posted 1 hour ago

A seven minute gameplay video of the demo for Dragon Quest Builders 2 has been posted by V-Jump. The demo will launch on December 6 in Japan via the Nintendo eShop and PlayStation Store.

View it below:

Dragon Quest Builders 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4 on December 20 in Japan, and in North America and Europe in 2019.

