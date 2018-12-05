7’scarlet Headed to Steam in 2019 - News

Publisher Intragames announced it will released the Idea Factory and Toybox Inc. developed otome visual novel, 7’scarlet, for Windows PC via Steam in 2019.





7’scarlet tells the story of a brave young girl Ichiko Hanamaki investigating the disappearance of her brother in the remote town of Okunezato. Players will encounter romance between intriguing characters that conceives their own desires. Break into a plot full of suspense, love, and mystery, and challenge your detective skills amidst the chaos.

Followed by her childhood friend Kagutsuchi Hino, they form intimate relationship with inn owner Murakumo Yuzuki, cafe chef Amari Isora, staffer Hirasaka Yuki, Kushinada Toa, and more. Players can explore multiple character paths and change the course of the story as it plays out against beautifully illustrated environments with dynamic background effects.

Developed by Idea Factory and Toybox Inc., with characters designed by Chinatsu Kurahana and featuring the original voice actors, the Steam version of 7’scarlet will support high-definition display for more interactive visuals and artwork.

