Kingdom Hearts III File Size on Xbox One is 35.76 GB - News

by, posted 47 minutes ago

Kingdom Hearts III is less than two months away and the file size, at least on the Xbox One, has been revealed. The Japanese version of the Microsoft website lists the file size of the game at 35.76 GB.

Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 25, 2019 in Japan and Asia, and January 29 in North America and Europe.

