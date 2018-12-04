50 More PS4 Games Added to PlayStation Now - News

/ 177 Views

by, posted 52 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced 50 more PlayStation 4 games have been added to the PlayStation Now lineup. There are now over 275 PlayStation 4 games available on the service, with a total of over 700 games across the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 2.

Some the games added to PlayStation Now include For Honor, Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion, Super Star Wars, Dandara, Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force, Raiden V: Director’s Cut and TRON RUN/r.





Here are the top 10 most popular games on the service during the last month:

Red Dead Redemption

Mafia III

NBA 2K16

WWE 2K16

Steep

Sniper Elite IV

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

Fallout: New Vegas

Payday 2 Crimewave Edition

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles