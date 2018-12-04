The Darkness, The Bureau: XCOM Declassified, and Duke Nukem Forever Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft announced The Darkness, The Bureau: XCOM Declassified, and Duke Nukem Forever are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today.

Some other recently added games include Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, Sonic Unleashed, Aliens vs. Predator, Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy XIII-2,Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, Just Cause, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3.

